Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Stock Position Trimmed by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,185,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,489 shares during the quarter. Ferrari comprises about 1.9% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $2,127,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of Ferrari stock traded up $6.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $389.10. 184,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,043. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $252.17 and a 52-week high of $393.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $353.10 and a 200-day moving average of $330.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RACE shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.00.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

