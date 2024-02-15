Fetch.ai (FET) One Day Trading Volume Tops $69.12 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 15th. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 16.6% against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001257 BTC on popular exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $543.66 million and $69.12 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00080132 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00025873 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00019899 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006479 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006814 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 832,017,361 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.