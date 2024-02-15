Fetch.ai Price Tops $0.69 on Major Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $575.17 million and approximately $75.22 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00079692 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00025972 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00019990 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006560 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006814 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 832,011,288 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

