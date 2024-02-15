Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,675,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,574,090 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 14.18% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $880,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 15,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPTL stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,414,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,900,569. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.30.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.