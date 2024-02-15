Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $1.56 Billion Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,200,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105,713 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 4.1% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 3.19% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $1,558,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 171,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 670.2% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,651,000 after purchasing an additional 112,634 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 65,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,246,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,323,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,997. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $169.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.55 and a 200-day moving average of $158.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

