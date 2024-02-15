Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Purchases 217,792 Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 746.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,792 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.20% of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF worth $12,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,169 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,606,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 193,366.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,787,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

ICSH traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $50.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,944 shares. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day moving average is $50.33.

About BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

