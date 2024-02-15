Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Purchases 22,679 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 824,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,679 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $57,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,686 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,336,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,474,000 after purchasing an additional 767,942 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,063,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,012,000 after purchasing an additional 839,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,187,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,816,000 after purchasing an additional 588,625 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BND traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,944,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,698,856. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.27. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

