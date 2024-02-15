Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $218.13. The stock had a trading volume of 393,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,807. The firm has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.23. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $218.33.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

