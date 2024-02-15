Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 42,230 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,660,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,230 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 1.57% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $120,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 126,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 23,140 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 39.7% during the third quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 24,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 75,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IJK stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.39. 181,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,154. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.02 and a 200-day moving average of $75.30. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $84.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.