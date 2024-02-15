Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 44,170 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,676,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,170 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.77% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $110,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 56,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 252,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,447,000 after buying an additional 32,196 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. SWS Partners grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 17,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 41,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,134. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $48.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.09 and a 200-day moving average of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.