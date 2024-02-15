Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,991 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $30,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,497,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.51. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $82.39.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

