First Digital USD (FDUSD) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.84 Billion

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 15th. One First Digital USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001924 BTC on popular exchanges. First Digital USD has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and approximately $7.11 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, First Digital USD has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

First Digital USD Token Profile

First Digital USD launched on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 2,841,575,618 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com.

Buying and Selling First Digital USD

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 2,841,575,618.17. The last known price of First Digital USD is 1.00119061 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 205 active market(s) with $7,283,222,326.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

