First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $82.41

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $82.41 and last traded at $82.32, with a volume of 76650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.89.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Capital Strength ETF

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

