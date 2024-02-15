First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 66,348 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 33,190 shares.The stock last traded at $148.80 and had previously closed at $147.66.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the third quarter valued at $62,806,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 44,064.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 184,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,179,000 after purchasing an additional 184,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,791,000 after purchasing an additional 126,555 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $5,411,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 323.2% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 38,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares during the period.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Company Profile

The First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Biotechnology index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US biotechnology stocks. FBT was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

