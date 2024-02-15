Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Stake Lifted by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,115,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Fomento Económico Mexicano comprises about 3.9% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $120,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.2% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter worth $3,743,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.3% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 287,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 66.6% during the second quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter worth about $469,000.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FMX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.09. 360,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,330. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $85.66 and a one year high of $143.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FMX

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.