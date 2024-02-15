Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Stake Lifted by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,115,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Fomento Económico Mexicano comprises about 3.9% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $120,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.2% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter worth $3,743,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.3% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 287,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 66.6% during the second quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter worth about $469,000.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FMX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.09. 360,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,330. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $85.66 and a one year high of $143.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile
Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.
