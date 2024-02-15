Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) CEO Sells $3,183,021.88 in Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $3,183,021.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,813,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,578,767,976.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ken Xie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 9th, Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $70.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,184,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,351,296. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The stock has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTNT. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

