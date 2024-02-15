Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $472.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.47 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Franklin Electric updated its FY24 guidance to $4.22-4.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.220-4.400 EPS.

Franklin Electric Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,448. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.28 and a 200-day moving average of $92.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $82.61 and a 12-month high of $107.36.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Electric

In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $812,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,398,364.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FELE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

