Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $472.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Franklin Electric updated its FY24 guidance to $4.22-4.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.220-4.400 EPS.

NASDAQ:FELE traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.78. The stock had a trading volume of 26,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,150. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $82.61 and a 1-year high of $107.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.21%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FELE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $812,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,398,364.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,902,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,193,000 after acquiring an additional 42,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,571,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,560,000 after acquiring an additional 38,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,699,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,606,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,064,000 after purchasing an additional 34,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 771,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

