Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.37

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.37 and last traded at $43.26, with a volume of 30580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.90.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $942.35 million, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG – Free Report) by 69.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.17% of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

