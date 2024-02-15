Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th.

Franklin Universal Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years.

Franklin Universal Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FT stock opened at $6.50 on Thursday. Franklin Universal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 19.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 15,368 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 11.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 21.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

