Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

Freedom Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average of $10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $71.43 million, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Freedom Financial alerts:

Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Freedom Financial had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter.

About Freedom Financial

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia that provides commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, interest bearing business savings accounts, money market accounts, personal savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and IRAs, as well as insured cash sweep and certificate of deposit account registry services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.