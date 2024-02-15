Freemont Capital Pte Ltd Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Freemont Capital Pte Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,700 shares during the quarter. MakeMyTrip accounts for about 14.2% of Freemont Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 192,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter valued at about $624,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 709.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 62,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMYT traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.11. The stock had a trading volume of 897,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,454. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $60.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.37 and a 200 day moving average of $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.17 and a beta of 1.21.

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $214.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.01 million. Equities analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

