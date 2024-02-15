Fruits Achieves Market Capitalization of $151,200.12 (FRTS)

Fruits (FRTS) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Fruits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fruits has a total market capitalization of $151,200.12 and approximately $128,666.48 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fruits has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Fruits

Fruits launched on March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. Fruits’ official website is fruitsblockchain.com. Fruits’ official message board is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fruits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fruits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fruits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

