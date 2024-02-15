FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the January 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTAIN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.03. 3,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,930. FTAI Aviation has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $25.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.89.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

About FTAI Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.