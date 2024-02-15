Gala Price Reaches $0.0272 on Major Exchanges (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last seven days, Gala has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar. Gala has a total market capitalization of $915.03 million and $75.89 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala token can now be bought for about $0.0272 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gala Profile

Gala was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 29,829,021,284 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,636,361,334 tokens. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official website is gala.com.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

