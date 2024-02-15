GateToken (GT) Hits Market Capitalization of $456.58 Million

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 15th. Over the last week, GateToken has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One GateToken token can currently be bought for approximately $4.73 or 0.00009043 BTC on exchanges. GateToken has a total market cap of $456.58 million and $1.59 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GateToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00015690 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52,337.90 or 1.00019022 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00013357 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.51 or 0.00178704 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002684 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,490,338 tokens. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 96,490,337.83053814 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.72991812 USD and is up 1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,687,013.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.