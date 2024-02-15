GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $37.16

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$37.16 and traded as high as C$38.59. GDI Integrated Facility Services shares last traded at C$38.28, with a volume of 9,955 shares.

GDI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$54.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Cormark cut their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$51.50 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$51.50 to C$47.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$46.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$567.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.89, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.01.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

