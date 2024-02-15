GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Stock Position Raised by Pertento Partners LLP

Pertento Partners LLP boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,679 shares during the period. GE HealthCare Technologies accounts for approximately 6.5% of Pertento Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pertento Partners LLP owned 0.12% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $35,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. General Electric Co. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $5,002,865,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,027,040,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,334,660,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,532,290,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $601,159,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.63. 2,317,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,964,770. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $87.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.91 and a 200 day moving average of $71.39.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.