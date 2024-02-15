GEMALTO NV/S (OTCMKTS:GTOMY) Shares Up 3.7%

Shares of GEMALTO NV/S (OTCMKTS:GTOMY – Get Free Report) rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.11 and last traded at $28.11. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.10.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.11.
Gemalto N.V. provides digital security products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity; and Smartcards & Issuance. It designs security solutions to governments, industrial companies, and enterprises; and ePassports, border and visa management, biometrics, ID and health cards, voter and vehicle registration, drivers' licenses, and eGovernment support services.
