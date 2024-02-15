Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th.

Genie Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:GNE opened at $18.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $510.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.21. Genie Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.16.

In other Genie Energy news, Director Alan B. Rosenthal sold 14,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $416,422.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,741.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director James A. Courter sold 12,725 shares of Genie Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $311,126.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 303,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan B. Rosenthal sold 14,990 shares of Genie Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $416,422.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,741.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,126 shares of company stock worth $1,254,227. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNE. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 18,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 42.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 7.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genie Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

