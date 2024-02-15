Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Trading Down 4.1%

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) traded down 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.34 and last traded at $7.34. 322,499 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,992,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average is $5.92.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The company had revenue of $101.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 43.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

