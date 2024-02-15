Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Gap Down to $144.04

Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $144.04, but opened at $135.00. Genuine Parts shares last traded at $136.99, with a volume of 221,190 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on GPC. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 122.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

