Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.70 to $9.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88. The company issued revenue guidance of +3 to +5% yr/yr or $23.783 billion to $24.245 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.07 billion.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $143.69. 2,619,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,434. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $181.37.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

GPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $168.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 122.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

