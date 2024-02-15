GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Shares Down 3.5%

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.52 and last traded at $31.61. 312,680 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,967,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their target price on GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

GigaCloud Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.97.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $178.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.50 million. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GCT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile



GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

