Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Short Interest Update

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,040,000 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the January 15th total of 9,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $1,335,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,255,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,869,873.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $1,335,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,255,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,869,873.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 4,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $43,049.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,861,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,367,100.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 571,978 shares of company stock worth $5,362,151. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global Net Lease

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 11.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Global Net Lease by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,145,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,013,000 after purchasing an additional 48,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Global Net Lease by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 317,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,990,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Get Our Latest Report on GNL

Global Net Lease Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of GNL traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $8.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,103,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,227. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $14.62.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.354 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.36%. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently -86.59%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.