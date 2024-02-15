Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $51.22

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.22 and traded as low as $48.55. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF shares last traded at $48.70, with a volume of 61,962 shares traded.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $76.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.18 and its 200 day moving average is $46.45.

Institutional Trading of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the fourth quarter worth $299,000.

About Global X MSCI Argentina ETF

The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Argentina 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks a narrow index of companies with Argentine economic linkages that are selected and weighted by market cap. ARGT was launched on Mar 2, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

