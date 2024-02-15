Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 131,360 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 250% from the previous session’s volume of 37,534 shares.The stock last traded at $60.72 and had previously closed at $60.38.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.44 and a 200-day moving average of $55.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 608,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,326,000 after purchasing an additional 22,287 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 314,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,456,000 after purchasing an additional 37,754 shares during the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 245,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the second quarter worth $2,685,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

