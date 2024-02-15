Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 131,360 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 250% from the previous session’s volume of 37,534 shares.The stock last traded at $60.72 and had previously closed at $60.38.
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.44 and a 200-day moving average of $55.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01.
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27.
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile
The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
