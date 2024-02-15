GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 18.47%. GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. GLOBALFOUNDRIES updated its Q1 guidance to $0.18-0.28 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.180-0.280 EPS.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GFS traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,296. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.29. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12-month low of $48.12 and a 12-month high of $72.37. The firm has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.71.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on GFS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GLOBALFOUNDRIES

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the period. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.