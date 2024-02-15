Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.70

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.70 and last traded at $15.68, with a volume of 304035 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GBDC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.78.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 48.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $164.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,123,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,166,000 after purchasing an additional 73,015 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,978,000 after purchasing an additional 497,391 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,545,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,438,000 after purchasing an additional 77,128 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,472,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,341,000 after purchasing an additional 197,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,172,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,808,000 after purchasing an additional 106,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Further Reading

