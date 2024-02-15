Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of GT traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $12.02. The stock had a trading volume of 409,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,544,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.30. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on GT shares. StockNews.com cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $184,257.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,461.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 16,701 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 259,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 32,111 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Stories

