Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of GT opened at $11.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.87. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average of $13.30.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GT. StockNews.com cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Goodyear Tire & Rubber

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $184,257.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,461.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.