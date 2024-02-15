Graham (NYSE:GHC) Sets New 1-Year High at $749.89

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $749.89 and last traded at $749.89, with a volume of 4660 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $722.98.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $696.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $630.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Graham’s payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graham by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graham by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Graham by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter worth about $7,847,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Graham by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

