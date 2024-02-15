Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

GLDD stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.55. 1,212,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,335. The company has a market cap of $636.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average is $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12-month low of $4.74 and a 12-month high of $9.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 270.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 75,882 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,364,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,843,000 after acquiring an additional 81,183 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 474,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 22,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

