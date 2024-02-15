Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 270.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 75,882 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,364,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,843,000 after acquiring an additional 81,183 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 474,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 22,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.
