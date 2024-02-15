GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 55.24% and a negative net margin of 26.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

GreenPower Motor Stock Performance

Shares of GreenPower Motor stock opened at $2.46 on Thursday. GreenPower Motor has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $6.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.17. The firm has a market cap of $61.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GP. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on GreenPower Motor from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on GreenPower Motor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GreenPower Motor in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GreenPower Motor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GreenPower Motor

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 307.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 102,198 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in GreenPower Motor by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in GreenPower Motor by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 293.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.