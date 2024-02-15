GXChain Price Tops $0.29 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 15th. GXChain has a market cap of $21.60 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000554 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001405 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000839 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About GXChain

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

