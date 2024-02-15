Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06), RTT News reports. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Hanesbrands updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.10)-($0.04) EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.42-0.48 EPS.

HBI stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.34. The stock had a trading volume of 18,204,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,167,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HBI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

