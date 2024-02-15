Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.42-0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.35-5.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.55 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.10)-($0.04) EPS.
Hanesbrands Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE HBI traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.34. 18,204,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,167,917. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $5.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.57.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.
Hanesbrands Company Profile
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.
