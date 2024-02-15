Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.42-0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.35-5.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.55 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.10)-($0.04) EPS.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HBI traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.34. 18,204,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,167,917. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $5.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HBI shares. StockNews.com raised Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hanesbrands

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.