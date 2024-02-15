Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,604,128 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 657% from the previous session’s volume of 476,282 shares.The stock last traded at $27.04 and had previously closed at $26.77.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day moving average is $26.31.

Institutional Trading of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RODM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,666,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,531,000 after acquiring an additional 45,405 shares during the last quarter.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

