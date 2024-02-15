Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Trading Up 17.6%

Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 17.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01). Approximately 1,857,631 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 225% from the average daily volume of 571,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).

Harvest Minerals Stock Up 17.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.35. The firm has a market cap of £1.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.50 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.84, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Harvest Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harvest Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and production of organic natural fertilizers in Brazil. It holds 100% interests in the Arapua fertilizer project comprising 12 mineral claims located in Brazil; and the Miriri Phosphate project consisting of seven mineral rights spanning an area of total 6,112 hectares located in the State of Pernambuco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.