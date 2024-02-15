Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a positive return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hasbro Price Performance

NASDAQ:HAS traded down $1.61 on Thursday, reaching $51.08. The stock had a trading volume of 918,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,519. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $73.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.51.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 35.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,888,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,972 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,133,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 64.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,892,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,411,000 after buying an additional 743,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth approximately $35,825,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on HAS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.30.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

